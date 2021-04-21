Shoemaker (1-1) took the loss in the first game of Tuesday's doubleheader against the Athletics, coughing up five runs on four hits and four walks over 3.1 innings. He failed to strike out a batter.

The right-hander threw only 39 of 67 pitches for strikes before getting the hook, and when Shoemaker was over the plate he paid for it as Mitch Moreland took him deep twice. Shoemaker will carry a 6.28 ERA and 12:5 K:BB through 14.2 innings into his next outing, set for Sunday at home against the Pirates.