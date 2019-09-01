Poppen (elbow) was recalled by the Twins and transferred to the 60-day injured list Sunday.

Poppen is dealing with an elbow contusion but was recalled and placed on the 60-day injured list to create room on the 40-man roster. He pitched across three levels for the season -- including for the Twins -- but did most of his work for Triple-A Rochester, racking up a 3.84 ERA and 1.31 WHIP with 68 strikeouts across 61 innings.