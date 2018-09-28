Twins' Stephen Gonsalves: Earns win
Gonsalves (2-2) allowed two earned runs on three hits and four walks while striking out two across 3.1 innings to earn the win Thursday against the Tigers.
Gonsalves wasn't effective, allowing seven baserunners in his short outing as the primary pitcher Thursday. Still, he limited the Tigers to just one earned run due to a timely strikeout in the second inning to strand two runners. He also got the assistance of Matt Magill, who stranded both of the runners he inherited from Gonsalves. It hasn't been a pleasant debut at the major-league level from Gonsalves, as he's posted a 6.57 ERA and 2.03 WHIP across 24.2 innings.
