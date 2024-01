Gonsalves signed a minor-league contract with the Dodgers on Tuesday that includes an invitation to spring training, J.P. Hoornstra of DodgersNation.com reports.

Gonsalves spent the 2023 season spread across four minor-league levels in the Cubs organization, holding a 5.72 ERA over 22 appearances in his first year back from Tommy John surgery. While he had a 5.72 ERA with 22 walks in 28.1 innings, he also struck out an impressive 44. The left-hander last appeared in the majors in 2021.