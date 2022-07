Bashlor (elbow) was reinstated from the 7-day minor-league injured list and released by the Twins on Saturday, Brandon Warne of Access Twins reports.

Bashlor was on the injured list with a right elbow strain since May 20, and he'll become a free agent now that he's back to full health. The 29-year-old made seven relief appearances at Triple-A St. Paul this year and posted a 3.86 ERA and 2.00 WHIP in seven innings.