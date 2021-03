Bashlor (back) allowed one run on three hits and no walks in one inning Friday, striking out a pair of Detroit batters.

The righty pitched in eight games last year, giving up eight earned runs in 8.1 innings. The long ball has haunted Bashlor in his brief time in the majors -- he's been touched for 14 home runs in 62.1 career innings. Even if he makes the team, he's not expected to serve in a high-leverage capacity.