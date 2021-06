Eaton went 2-for-4 with a homer, a double, two RBI and two runs scored in a Game 1 win over Cleveland during Monday's doubleheader.

Eaton doubled and scored during a four-run third inning by the White Sox. He then launched a two-run shot in the eighth off James Karinchak to put his team up 8-5. The veteran outfielder had been stuck in a 2-for-22 drought over his previous eight games. Eaton is hitting .207 with 13 extra-base hits this season.