White Sox's Adam Eaton: On bench against southpaw
By
RotoWire Staff
1 min read
Eaton isn't starting Wednesday against the Rays.
Left-hander Ryan Yarbrough is starting for the Rays on Wednesday, so Eaton will take a seat for a second straight game. Jake Lamb will start in right field and bat sixth.
