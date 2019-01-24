Johnson signed a minor-league contract with the White Sox on Wednesday, Jon Heyman of FancredSports.com reports.

Johnson sat out the 2018 season and last saw action for Triple-A Norfolk with the Orioles in 2017, where he slashed .301/.330/.506 in 62 games. The 34-year-old has struggled to find a place in the majors since 2015, as he had a .617 OPS in 196 games between the Braves, Indians and Marlins over his final two seasons. The deal doesn't include an invite to major-league spring training, as the veteran corner infielder should serve as organizational depth for the White Sox.

