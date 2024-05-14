Taylor (elbow) struck out seven and allowed three earned runs on three hits and one walk over 3.1 innings in his season debut Friday for the White Sox's rookie-level Arizona Complex League affiliate.

A 2023 second-round draft pick out of LSU, Taylor didn't make his professional debut last summer while he completed his recovery from Tommy John surgery, which cost him his entire final season of college. Set to turn 22 years old later this month, Taylor likely won't stick around in rookie ball for long and will likely report to Single-A Kannapolis or High-A Winston-Salem once he gets stretched out a bit more.