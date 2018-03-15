Santiago allowed three runs on six hits without a walk while striking out three in a B game Wednesday against the Dodgers, Chris Kuc of the Chicago Tribune reports.

Santiago has put together a nice body of work this spring, putting himself in position to usurp the No. 5 starter spot from Carson Fulmer. While Santiago's outing Wednesday was his worst of the spring, it was miles better than Fulmer, who allowed three home runs and seven runs over 1.2 innings in Wednesday's Cactus League game against the Brewers. Manager Rick Renteria hasn't made any decisions about the back end of rotation, but based purely on spring results, Fulmer looks like he needs more work in the minors.