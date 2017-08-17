Petricka (1-1) was charged with a loss and his first blown save of the season after giving up two runs on three hits without recording an out Wednesday against the Dodgers.

It's been a rough start to August for Petricka, who has allowed eight runs through 5.1 innings (seven appearances) so far, raising his ERA to an unsightly 9.00 through 19 innings on the season. While the White Sox remain in a ninth-inning limbo following the trade of Tyler Clippard, it seems Petricka may have taken himself out of the discussion for the time being. In the meantime, Juan Minaya, who appears to be the best option to serve as closer, completed another scoreless outing.