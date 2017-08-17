White Sox's Jake Petricka: Blows save Wednesday
Petricka (1-1) was charged with a loss and his first blown save of the season after giving up two runs on three hits without recording an out Wednesday against the Dodgers.
It's been a rough start to August for Petricka, who has allowed eight runs through 5.1 innings (seven appearances) so far, raising his ERA to an unsightly 9.00 through 19 innings on the season. While the White Sox remain in a ninth-inning limbo following the trade of Tyler Clippard, it seems Petricka may have taken himself out of the discussion for the time being. In the meantime, Juan Minaya, who appears to be the best option to serve as closer, completed another scoreless outing.
More News
-
White Sox's Jake Petricka: Reinstated from disabled list Wednesday•
-
White Sox's Jake Petricka: Kicks off rehab assignment•
-
White Sox's Jake Petricka: Bullpen session scheduled•
-
White Sox's Jake Petricka: Plays catch Tuesday•
-
White Sox's Jake Petricka: Heads back to disabled list•
-
White Sox's Jake Petricka: Returns from disabled list•
-
Prospects: Acuna best of what's left
Are there any potential call-ups still worth stashing in 2017? Maybe not, but Scott White looks...
-
Waivers: Hoskins quickly pays off
After a slow start, Rhys Hoskins is performing exactly as hoped, according to Scott White....
-
Sizing up 16 two-faced pitchers
So many pitchers who we thought we had figured out did an about-face this weekend, leaving...
-
Waivers: Rosario, Pirela hot options
It's understandable if you don't believe Eddie Rosario and Jose Pirela can keep this up forever,...
-
Harper diagnosis still hurts in Fantasy
The fact Bryce Harper only has a bone bruise in his left knee is undoubtedly good news, but...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 20
Seven games at Coors Field is one of the many reasons there are no shortage of sleeper hitters...