Madrigal left Wednesday's game against the Blue Jays with right hamstring tightness, James Fegan of The Athletic reports.
The second baseman went 1-for-3 with an RBI double before being replaced by Danny Mendick in the eighth inning. Madrigal will be evaluated Thursday, at which point the length of his absence, if any, should become more clear.
More News
-
White Sox's Nick Madrigal: Adds two more hits Saturday•
-
White Sox's Nick Madrigal: Goes deep in win•
-
White Sox's Nick Madrigal: Out of Thursday's lineup•
-
White Sox's Nick Madrigal: Game-winning knock•
-
White Sox's Nick Madrigal: Slides into leadoff•
-
White Sox's Nick Madrigal: Three more knocks in win•