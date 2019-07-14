White Sox's Tim Anderson: Begins baseball activities
Anderson (ankle) took batting practice and went through mobility drills Saturday, Daryl Van Schouwen of the Chicago Sun-Times reports.
Anderson sustained a high-ankle sprain June 25 in Boston and was given a four-to-six week prognosis. He's looking at a return around the end of the July and will likely require a rehab assignment.
