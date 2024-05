Anderson (thumb) will start at shortstop and bat sixth in Thursday's game versus the Rockies, Christina De Nicola of MLB.com reports.

Anderson missed two starts with a mild left thumb sprain, which he suffered during Monday's 7-2 loss to the Nationals. The Marlins were hoping for a bounce-back season from the veteran shortstop following a disastrous 2023 campaign, but Anderson has actually been worse so far in 2024, slashing a mere .221/.267/.253 over 29 games.