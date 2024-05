Anderson (thumb) will start at shortstop and bat sixth in Wednesday's game against the Rockies, Christina De Nicola of MLB.com reports.

Anderson was out of the lineup for Tuesday's 7-6 extra-inning win due to a left thumb sprain, but he was able to enter the contest as a pinch runner in the bottom of the 10th and ended up scoring the game-tying run. He's now ready to reclaim his usual spot in the infield, after Vidal Brujan drew the start at shortstop Tuesday.