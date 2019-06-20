Anderson went 1-for-5 with a double and was caught stealing in Wednesday's 7-3 loss to the Cubs.

Anderson has a modest six-game hitting streak, going 8-for-27 (.296) with three extra base hits. The stolen-base attempt was his first try in 13 games, and he hasn't had a successful attempt since June 2. He's sitting on 15 steals and should achieve a second straight season with at least 20 thefts.