Anderson (hand) could return to the White Sox's lineup sometime this week, Scot Gregor of the Chicago Daily Herald reports.
With the minor-league season coming to a close in the coming days, a rehab assignment doesn't make much sense for Anderson, so he might make a direct return to action at the big-league level despite missing six weeks already. In the meantime, Elvis Andrus will continue manning shortstop.
