White Sox's Tim Anderson: Likely headed for IL
Anderson (ankle) will likely be placed on the injured list, Daryl Van Schouwen of the Chicago Sun-Times reports.
The White Sox will wait on any decision until after Anderson undergoes an MRI exam Wednesday. He was helped off the field by manager Rick Renteria and an assistant trainer and will certainly miss Wednesday's series finale.
