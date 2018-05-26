White Sox's Tim Anderson: Slugs eighth homer Friday
Anderson went 3-for-4 with a home run and two RBI in Friday's 5-4 loss to the Tigers.
It's his first homer in 13 games, giving Anderson eight on the season to go along with his .240/.301/.415 slash line. The 24-year-old has had a tough May, hitting only .167 (11-for-66) with 20 strikeouts coming into Friday, but this performance might be a sign he's about to break out of it.
