Anderson (hand) is not yet ready to begin a rehab assignment, Daryl Van Schouwen of the Chicago Sun-Times reports.
The White Sox were hoping to get Anderson back this week, and there is still a chance that could happen. However, with him already missing six weeks and not yet ready for game action, the likelihood of that occurring is lessening.
