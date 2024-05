The White Sox optioned DeLoach to Triple-A Charlotte on Saturday.

Three days after coming up from the minors and making his MLB debut, DeLoach will return to Triple-A to make room on the roster for Bryan Ramos (quad), who returned from the IL on Saturday. DeLoach came up hitless through five at-bats to begin his big-league career, though he could have another opportunity to play in the majors if the White Sox run into outfield depth issues later in the year.