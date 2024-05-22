The White Sox will recall DeLoach from Triple-A Charlotte prior to Wednesday's game in Toronto, Daryl Van Schouwen of the Chicago Sun-Times reports.

He could be taking the roster spot currently occupied by Eloy Jimenez, who injured his hamstring in Tuesday's 5-0 win over the Blue Jays and might be headed to the injured list. DeLoach, 25, was acquired from the Mariners over the offseason and has slashed .269/.361/.351 with two home runs and eight stolen bases over 37 games this season with Charlotte. He can play all three outfield spots and will be making his major-league debut when/if he gets into a game.