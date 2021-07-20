Wojciechowski will be called up to start Wednesday against the Phillies, Kristie Ackert of the New York Daily News reports.

Wojciechowski's career 5.95 ERA in 198 innings at the big-league level isn't particularly inspiring. He's struck out just 21.5 percent of opposing batters while generating a very low 28.9 percent groundball rate. He hasn't shown any signs of encouragement in a small sample of 12.2 innings for Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre this season, struggling to a 5.68 ERA and 1.56 WHIP.