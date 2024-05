Mayea (undisclosed) is 1-for-4 with two walks and one strikeout in two games since getting activated for the Florida Complex League Yankees on Monday.

Mayea was the Yankees' top international signee in 2023 and slashed .276/.382/.400 with three home runs, 22 steals and a 15.9 percent strikeout rate in 38 games in the Dominican Summer League last year. Given that the speedy center fielder turns 19 in September, the expectation should be that he has success against FCL pitching this summer.