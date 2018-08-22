Adams was recalled from Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre on Wednesday.

Adams should offer a fresh arm capable of pitching multiple innings out of the Yankees' bullpen following Tuesday's extra-innings win. The 24-year-old has made one appearance for the big club this season, allowing three runs through five innings in a spot start. He'll take the roster spot of Aroldis Chapman (knee), who was sent to the disabled list in a corresponding move.

