Adams signed a minor-league contract with the Rockies on Monday that includes an invitation to spring training, Jon Heyman of the New York Post reports.

Heyman says Adams will earn a salary of $740,000 if in the big leagues. The 29-year-old missed the 2022 season following Tommy John surgery and came back in 2023 to post a 3.86 ERA and 21:10 K:BB over 32.2 innings at Triple-A Albuquerque in the Rockies organization. He will compete for a gig in the Rockies bullpen but will probably begin 2024 back at Albuquerque.