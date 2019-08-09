Yankees' Gio Urshela: Pounds pair of homers in victory
Urshela went 3-for-5 with two home runs and four RBI in Thursday's win over the Blue Jays.
The red-hot third baseman got the Yankees on the board with a two-run shot in the first inning, then replicated the feat with another long ball in the third. The performance was Urshela's second straight three-hit, two-homer, four-RBI effort and marked the third consecutive game in which he has left the yard. In his first season with the Yankees, the 27-year-old now has come from nowhere to post an astonishing .323/.367/.568 slash line with 16 homers and 59 RBI in 330 plate appearances.
More News
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Prospects: Lux's path, Allard's chances
While Gavin Lux continues to make a mockery of Triple-A, the Dodgers suddenly find themselves...
-
Waivers: Foltynewicz, Lamet make case
Two pitchers of past interest to Fantasy players are making a case to be added again while...
-
Bullpen Report: Diaz, Oberg and more
Are Jose Leclerc and Archie Bradley their teams' first choice for saves? Who takes over for...
-
Still hope for these injured players?
With only so many weeks remaining in the season, some injured players just aren't worth the...
-
Waivers: Is Sanchez for real?
Is Aaron Sanchez just the latest pitcher to be transformed by the Houston Astros? He might...
-
Fantasy trade chart: Mondesi falling
SportsLine's trade chart and evaluator grades every Fantasy baseball deal