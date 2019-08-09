Urshela went 3-for-5 with two home runs and four RBI in Thursday's win over the Blue Jays.

The red-hot third baseman got the Yankees on the board with a two-run shot in the first inning, then replicated the feat with another long ball in the third. The performance was Urshela's second straight three-hit, two-homer, four-RBI effort and marked the third consecutive game in which he has left the yard. In his first season with the Yankees, the 27-year-old now has come from nowhere to post an astonishing .323/.367/.568 slash line with 16 homers and 59 RBI in 330 plate appearances.