Urshela was removed from Friday's game against the Twins due to right hamstring tightness.

Urshela appeared to be limping toward the dugout after grounding out in the second inning, and he was replaced at third base by Matt Vierling once the Tigers took the field. The severity of Urshela's injury remains unknown, but Zach McKinstry would likely benefit from additional playing time should the 32-year-old have to miss a few games.