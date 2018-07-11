Yankees' Greg Bird: Drives in four Tuesday

Bird was 1-for-3 with a home run and four RBI in Tuesday's 6-5 loss at Baltimore.

Bird's three-run home run to right field in the fifth inning started the scoring for the Yankees off Orioles starter Andrew Cashner, and Bird also added a sacrifice fly during the seventh inning. Despite powering New York's offense Tuesday, the 25-year-old is only 6-for-28 in July with 11 strikeouts.