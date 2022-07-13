The Yankees released Bird from his minor-league contract Wednesday, Conor Foley of The Scranton Times-Tribune reports.
Bird's second stint in the Yankees organization thus comes to an unceremonious end, after he failed to earn a call-up to the big club upon being assigned to Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre out of spring training. The 29-year-old likely didn't do enough to even warrant an everyday role with the Triple-A club, as he produced a .218/.325/.354 slash line and 85 wRC+ while striking out in 25.4 percent of his 240 plate appearances.