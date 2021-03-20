Bird is still competing for a spot on the major-league roster with less than two weeks remaining until Opening Day, Thomas Harding of MLB.com reports.

Bird has appeared in 13 Cactus League games this spring but has gone just 4-for-27 with a home run, three runs, three RBI, four walks and eight strikeouts. The 28-year-old has shown glimpses of promise over four seasons in the majors but has struggled to generate results on a consistent basis. If he does earn a roster spot to begin the regular season, he'd have to settle for a depth role behind C.J. Cron and Josh Fuentes.