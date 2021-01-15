Yankees' Hans Montero: Lands in Pinstripes By RotoWire Staff Jan 15, 2021 at 11:10 am ET1 min read Montero agreed to a $1.7 million deal with the Yankees on Friday, Jesse Sanchez of MLB.com reports.A 5-foot-10, 160-pound shortstop from the Dominican Republic, Montero has solid tools across the board, but doesn't project to be an impact player. He should be able to stick at shortstop. Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew. I agree that CBS Sports can send me the "Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter" newsletter. See All Newsletters Please check the opt-in box to acknowledge that you would like to subscribe. Thanks for signing up! Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news. Sorry! There was an error processing your subscription.