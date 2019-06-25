Yankees' J.A. Happ: Unlikely to start this week
Happ is expected to work out of the bullpen this week with the Yankees scheduled to play only five games, Kristie Ackert of the New York Daily News reports.
Happ last pitched Sunday at home against Houston, serving up eight runs on 11 hits over four innings to inflate his season ERA and WHIP to 5.23 and 1.28, respectively. With the Yankees off the schedule Thursday and Friday, Happ wouldn't have been available to pitch again until next weekend's two-game series with the Red Sox in London. Manager Aaron Boone seems inclined to take advantage of the off days to rearrange the rotation order, as Masahiro Tanaka is slated to make his normally scheduled turn Saturday, while CC Sabathia, who turned in a quality start in Monday's win over Toronto, is the most likely candidate to take the hill Sunday. Happ should make the trip to London and offer some length out of the bullpen before likely rejoining the rotation during next week's four-game series in Tampa Bay.
