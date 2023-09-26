Delgado slashed .293/.414/.485 with eight home runs, 36 steals on 43 attempts and more walks (36) than strikeouts (31) across 49 games in the Florida Complex League.

Listed at 5-foot-7, 145 pounds, Delgado gets the most out of his physical abilities and gets high marks for his makeup. The 19-year-old switch hitter fits best long term at second base and is at least an above-average runner. Delgado was a year older than the typical high-end FCL prospect, but he is clearly very skilled and may not get significantly challenged until he gets to Double-A or Triple-A.