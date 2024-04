The Pirates acquired Delgado from the Yankees on Tuesday to complete the JT Brubaker (elbow) trade.

Brubaker was sent to the Yankees in late March and the Pirates have decided on their return to finish that transaction. Delgado is a 20-year-old who has yet to play beyond the Florida Complex League, but the infielder has flashed skills, batting .293/.414/.485 with eight homers, 36 steals and a 31:36 K:BB in the FCL.