The Angels released Kristofak on Tuesday.

Kristofak's release came just over a week after he was called up from Triple-A Salt Lake for his MLB debut. He gave up two unearned runs over two innings in his lone relief appearance for the Angels before getting moved off the 40-man roster last Wednesday. After Kristofak cleared waivers, the Angels will now give the 26-year-old the opportunity to find employment elsewhere rather than outrighting him to Salt Lake.