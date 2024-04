The Angels selected Kristofak's contract from Triple-A Salt Lake on Sunday.

Kristofak will join the Angels for his first taste of the big leagues after he posted a 3.38 ERA, 1.32 WHIP and 10:5 K:BB over 18.2 innings at Salt Lake to begin the campaign. Jose Cisnero (shoulder) was placed on the injured list and Jimmy Herget was designated for assignment to create spot on the 26-man and 40-man rosters, respectively.