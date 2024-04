Following Sunday's loss to the Twins, the Angels optioned Kristofak to Triple-A Salt Lake.

Kristofak closed out the last two innings of Sunday's game, allowing two runs on three hits and three walks while striking out two batters. The right-hander will head back down to Triple-A, where he has appeared in six games and has posted a 3.38 ERA and 1.32 WHIP over 18.2 frames. The move corresponds with right-hander Davis Daniel being recalled from Triple-A Salt Lake on Monday.