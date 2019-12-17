The Knicks assigned Brazdeikis to the G League's Westchester Knicks on Tuesday.

Brazdeikis won't be available for New York's game Tuesday against the Hawks, as he'll instead suit up for the G League squad in its matchup with the Canton Charge. The rookie has played in only three of the NBA team's last 16 games, so he'll be making regular trips to Westchester throughout the season in search of playing time.