Knicks' Ignas Brazdeikis: Sent to G League
The Knicks assigned Brazdeikis to the G League's Westchester Knicks on Tuesday.
Brazdeikis won't be available for New York's game Tuesday against the Hawks, as he'll instead suit up for the G League squad in its matchup with the Canton Charge. The rookie has played in only three of the NBA team's last 16 games, so he'll be making regular trips to Westchester throughout the season in search of playing time.
More News
-
Knicks' Ignas Brazdeikis: Boosts squad over Santa Cruz•
-
Knicks' Ignas Brazdeikis: Assigned to G League•
-
Knicks' Ignas Brazdeikis: Returns from Westchester•
-
Knicks' Ignas Brazdeikis: Sent to G League•
-
Knicks' Ignas Brazdeikis: Back with parent club•
-
Knicks' Ignas Brazdeikis: Goes for 36 points in G League game•
-
Top waiver adds for NBA Week 9
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 9.
-
Week 9 Fantasy basketball rankings
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times to produce Fantasy basketball rankings.
-
Week 9 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for one of the heaviest weeks...
-
Hoops Mailbag: Take that deal
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...
-
Top waiver adds for NBA Week 8
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 8.
-
Week 8 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions and mostly avoid players from...