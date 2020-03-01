Kings' Kyle Guy: Called up from G League
Sacramento recalled Guy from the G League's Stockton Kings on Sunday, Stockton radio play-by-play broadcaster Deuce Mason reports.
Guy, one of Sacramento's two two-way players, will be up with the parent club for at least one game to provide some extra depth in the backcourt while both De'Aaron Fox (abdomen) and Cory Joseph (heel) are questionable to play Sunday versus the Pistons. The rookie second round-pick has played just four minutes at the NBA level all season.
More News
-
Week 20 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for a very active Week 20.
-
Hoops Mailbag: Fantasy feedback
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...
-
Top waiver adds for Week 19
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 19.
-
Hoops Mailbag: Fantasy feedback
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...
-
Top waiver adds for Week 18
Nick Whalen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 18 and...
-
Week 18 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for the week after the All-Star...