Sacramento recalled Guy from the G League's Stockton Kings on Sunday, Stockton radio play-by-play broadcaster Deuce Mason reports.

Guy, one of Sacramento's two two-way players, will be up with the parent club for at least one game to provide some extra depth in the backcourt while both De'Aaron Fox (abdomen) and Cory Joseph (heel) are questionable to play Sunday versus the Pistons. The rookie second round-pick has played just four minutes at the NBA level all season.