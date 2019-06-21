76ers' Christ Koumadje: Latches on with Sixers

Koumadje has agreed to a contract with the 76ers, Mark Deeks of Sky Sports NBA reports.

The 7-foot-4 center out of Florida State will attempt to make an impact in the Sixers' organization. Last season, he averaged 6.6 points, 5.6 rebounds and 1.4 blocks across 15.5 minutes.

