House racked up four points (1-4 FG, 0-2 3Pt, 2-2 FT) and five rebounds across 12 minutes during Monday's 118-102 loss to Dallas.

House started with the first unit, but he was ultimately outplayed by eight other teammates Monday. Jaden Springer and Patrick Beverley could have more relevant roles than House moving forward, but the eventual return of De'Anthony Melton (back) profiles as a key addition for the near future.