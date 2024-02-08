House (foot) was traded from the 76ers to the Pistons along with a 2024 second-round pick Thursday, Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN reports.

House has had relatively consistent playing time for the 76ers in recent weeks, and he took on a starting role during his last four appearances with the team. Over 34 appearances this year, he's averaged 4.2 points and 1.7 rebounds in 15.0 minutes per game. He'll presumably have to settle for a bench role in Detroit as part of a team that includes several young contributors, but he'll have more opportunities for minutes if the Pistons trade Bojan Bogdanovic (calf).