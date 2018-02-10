76ers' Dario Saric: Drops 24 points in Friday's win

Saric produced 24 points (8-11 FG, 4-5 3Pt, 4-4 FT), five rebounds and four assists across 29 minutes during a 100-82 win over the Pelicans on Friday.

Saric's 24 points matched a team high as he eclipsed the 20-point mark for the second consecutive game. He kept up his recent strong shooting from downtown, as he's now 13-of-26 from beyond the arc over the last five games. Overall, Saric has been great lately, with averages of 17.8 points on 49.2 percent shooting, 6.6 rebounds, 3.0 assists, 2.6 three-pointers and 1.2 steals per game across the last five games.