76ers' Dario Saric: Ruled out Thursday vs. Lakers
Saric (eye) has been ruled out for Thursday's matchup with the Lakers, Tom Moore of the County Courier Times reports.
Saric suffered a left eye laceration during Wednesday's practice and the Sixers will take a cautious approach with their forward and keep him sidelined Thursday. His next opportunity to play will be Saturday against the Cavaliers, though in the meantime, Robert Covington is expected to shift over to power forward, with Jerryd Bayless entering the starting five. Along with Bayless, Richaun Holmes or Amir Johnson could see more minutes.
More News
-
76ers' Dario Saric: Questionable Thursday vs. Lakers•
-
76ers' Dario Saric: Suffers eye laceration at practice•
-
76ers' Dario Saric: Double-doubles in Thursday's loss•
-
76ers' Dario Saric: Scores 24 points on 12 shots in Wednesday's win•
-
76ers' Dario Saric: Reduced role, poor shooting in Wednesday's win•
-
76ers' Dario Saric: Scores 25 points Tuesday•
-
Fantasy Basketball Stock Watch
The Jazz have dealt with a ton of injuries, but contributions from unexpected players have...
-
Waiver Wire: Beware the schedule
Five NBA teams only play twice in Week 8, and that could prove to be even more important in...
-
Top Stash Candidates
Got an extra bench spot? You'll want to check this out to see who you should be stashing.
-
Catching up with the rookies
This could be one of the best rookie classes in years. We catch up with the talented youngsters...
-
Waiver targets: Follow the injuries
Injuries to Patrick Beverley and John Wall create chances for Milos Teodosic and Tim Frazier,...
-
Injury updates: Russell, Millsap go down
We've got expert analysis on the biggest injuries from around the league.