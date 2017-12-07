76ers' Dario Saric: Ruled out Thursday vs. Lakers

Saric (eye) has been ruled out for Thursday's matchup with the Lakers, Tom Moore of the County Courier Times reports.

Saric suffered a left eye laceration during Wednesday's practice and the Sixers will take a cautious approach with their forward and keep him sidelined Thursday. His next opportunity to play will be Saturday against the Cavaliers, though in the meantime, Robert Covington is expected to shift over to power forward, with Jerryd Bayless entering the starting five. Along with Bayless, Richaun Holmes or Amir Johnson could see more minutes.