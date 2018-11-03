76ers' Dario Saric: Struggles continue Saturday

Saric posted five points (2-6 FG, 1-4 3Pt), four rebounds and two assists in 22 minutes during Saturday's 109-99 victory over the Pistons.

Saturday marks Saric's fourth straight single-digit scoring outing of the year, and he came into the game shooting just 33.0 percent from the field and 24.0 percent from distance in what is essentially a 10-game slump. Last year he averaged 14.6 points on 45.3 percent shooting from the field and 39.3 percent from distance. It seems fair to assume he'll start trending upwards at some point, but fantasy owners have a right to be concerned.