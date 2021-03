Howard played in 30 minutes off the bench and dropped 13 points (6-11 FG, 1-2 FT), 15 rebounds, one block and one steal during Wednesday's OT loss to the Bucks.

Howard has grabbed double-digit boards in four of his last five outings while scoring in double figures in three of those contests. Still, with Joel Embiid (knee) out, Howard showed he can provide quality production off the bench and even outperform the fill-in starter Tony Bradley.