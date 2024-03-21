Martin amassed 11 points (4-9 FG, 1-2 3Pt, 2-4 FT), 13 rebounds and two assists across 26 minutes during Wednesday's 115-102 loss to the Suns.

Martin made his presence felt off the bench and scored in double digits despite not starting for the first time since Feb. 7, when he recorded 15 points in a loss to the Warriors. Martin's role and scoring numbers are very inconsistent, and he rarely reaches double-digit scoring figures, so he should be better left on the wire even in the deepest of formats.