Shamet (back) will be available Monday versus Detroit, Serena Winters of NBC Sports Philly reports.

Shamet was held out of practice Sunday due to a sore back, and the Sixers opted to wait until after pregame warmups to make a final ruling on his status. The rookie will play through any lingering soreness, and he's not expected to have a minutes limit. Shamet played 16 minutes Friday against the Pistons, finishing with three points and one assist.